SG Americas Securities LLC Has $455,000 Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $94,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $157.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.01, a PEG ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.80. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $157,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,144,504 shares of company stock worth $333,945,183. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on H. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.24.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

