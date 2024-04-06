SG Americas Securities LLC Has $456,000 Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $157,620,000. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $418.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.67 and a 200-day moving average of $357.63. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $269.50 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

