SG Americas Securities LLC Has $468,000 Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $93.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
