SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 114.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,496 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

SSRM opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $981.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

