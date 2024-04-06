SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 11,806 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,865,324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SAND opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.10. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 23.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0147 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.