SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,963 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 20.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 73,719 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 26.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $323.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANL. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PANL

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

(Free Report)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.