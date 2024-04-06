SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnite by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnite by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $840,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,662 shares in the company, valued at $13,840,561.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

