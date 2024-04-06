SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 41,496 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 119,501 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 472,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 228,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 10,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 343,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 182,806 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.62%.

In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

