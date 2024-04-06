SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 78,777 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,777 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 168,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $483,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $85.10 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.