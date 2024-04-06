SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $460,000 Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $607,562.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at $19,708,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Strosahl sold 33,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $607,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,639 shares in the company, valued at $19,708,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,835 shares of company stock worth $3,494,479 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

JAMF opened at $17.79 on Friday. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. Analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

