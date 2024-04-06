ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 284,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 308,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$183.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ShaMaran Petroleum
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.