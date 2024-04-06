Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.24

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 14.34 ($0.18), with a volume of 13,022,146 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £150.57 million, a PE ratio of 1,434.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Shanta Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

