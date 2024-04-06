Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Trimmed by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,285,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,702,000 after acquiring an additional 55,586 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after acquiring an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,377,000 after acquiring an additional 152,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,605,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $131.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.12 and a beta of 1.27. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $86.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

