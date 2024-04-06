SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Given Buy Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,659,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,769,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

