SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $212.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. Research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

