Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.65. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $157.82.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

