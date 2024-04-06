Snider Financial Group Acquires 624 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $197.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $568.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $126.22 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

