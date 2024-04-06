Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Rosenblatt Securities to “Buy”

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $153.73 on Friday. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $135.26 and a 52-week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

