SNS Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 71,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

