SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.74% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $44.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

