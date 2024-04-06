Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stock Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $1,766,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.02.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -155.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

