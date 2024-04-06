State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 985.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

PNW opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

