State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Enpro worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Enpro alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter valued at $22,342,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Enpro by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 204,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,950,000 after purchasing an additional 169,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NPO opened at $169.60 on Friday. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.04 and a 52 week high of $170.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Enpro’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.21%.

Insider Transactions at Enpro

In related news, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $192,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enpro news, CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Der Graaf Kees Van sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $192,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on Enpro

Enpro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.