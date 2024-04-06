State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.04 Million Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after acquiring an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after purchasing an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,266,000 after buying an additional 342,505 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $180.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

