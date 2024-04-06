State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 414.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

ACIW opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.24.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

