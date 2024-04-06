State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.07 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of CONMED worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 150.5% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

CONMED Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.33. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $138.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day moving average of $96.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

