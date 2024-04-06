State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of GMS worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in GMS by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 17.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMS. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

NYSE:GMS opened at $100.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.18. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.73.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $354,350.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,862. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

