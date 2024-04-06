State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Integer worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR opened at $114.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Integer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

