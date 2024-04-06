State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 671,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $251.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $163.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.09.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $140.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

