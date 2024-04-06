State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 213 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DY. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DY opened at $142.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.42 and a one year high of $146.32.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.