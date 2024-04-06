State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,763 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.11% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 112,472 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,683 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after acquiring an additional 112,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

PEB stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.