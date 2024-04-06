State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,823 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -29.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

