State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,423 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,348 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

IRT opened at $15.38 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -914.16%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

