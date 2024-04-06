State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 356 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,676,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,868,000 after acquiring an additional 876,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $31,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,815,000 after purchasing an additional 278,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,695,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,901,000 after buying an additional 184,398 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $39.27 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.88.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

