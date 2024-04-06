State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 429 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.1 %

MDC stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

