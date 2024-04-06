State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 461 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Up 1.9 %

FORM stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

