State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 467 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CATY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CATY opened at $36.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $205.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.95 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $304,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

