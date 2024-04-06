State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 528 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Hillenbrand worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HI shares. CL King initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $48.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $773.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.40 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 18.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.53%.

In other news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 11,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $511,958.37. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,103.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas R. Farrell sold 8,542 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $401,644.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,536.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

