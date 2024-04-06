State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 666 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,116 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Yelp worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 755 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $620,830. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Yelp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

