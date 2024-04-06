State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 778 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Encore Wire worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $268.65 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $138.20 and a 52 week high of $271.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

