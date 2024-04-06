State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

