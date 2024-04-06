State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 934,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 489.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. EPR Properties has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $49.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

