State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $64.98 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $105.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.11.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Etsy had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.75%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

