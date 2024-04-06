Stuart A. Rose Sells 100,000 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $5,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,512,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,861,163.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

REX American Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in REX American Resources by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in REX American Resources by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $7,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on REX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

