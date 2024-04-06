Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Summit Materials from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.09.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $43.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,814,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after buying an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,909,000 after buying an additional 1,954,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $49,437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 172.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,369,000 after buying an additional 1,024,888 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

