Sundar Pichai Sells 22,500 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average of $140.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.27 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

