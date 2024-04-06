Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.54.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 58.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

