Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells $235,670.76 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,434.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,051 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $317,295.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 7,504 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $311,866.24.

On Monday, January 22nd, Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $2,993,250.16.

Symbotic Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

