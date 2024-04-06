Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 4.88 ($0.06), with a volume of 268,980 shares traded.

Synairgen Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £9.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.60 and a beta of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.28.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

