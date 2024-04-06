Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SKT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Tanger Price Performance

Tanger Announces Dividend

Shares of Tanger stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Tanger has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

